RAW star on WWE possibly unifying Theory and Ricochet's titles

Corey Graves believes WWE should merge another set of titles following The Usos’ Tag Team Championship victory over RK-Bro last week.

Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Randy Orton and Riddle to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Last month, their fellow Bloodline member Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, RAW commentator Graves discussed the possibility of WWE unifying the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

“I think it’s beyond time, I think we take the final step,” Graves said. “I think we need to unify the United States and Intercontinental Championships as well… I love having the Champions float because to me it just makes everything feel more important. There’s only one top guy now. Roman Reigns is that dude, period, on RAW, on SmackDown.” [9:12-10:03]

Theory currently holds the RAW-exclusive United States Championship after winning the title from Finn Balor on April 18. On SmackDown, Ricochet has held the Intercontinental Championship since defeating Sami Zayn on March 4.

Corey Graves’ idea if WWE unifies the titles

As the holder of two WWE world titles, Roman Reigns has appeared on RAW and SmackDown over the last few weeks. The Usos, who are technically SmackDown stars, also featured on the red brand before and after their unification win against RK-Bro.

Corey Graves thinks the winner of a possible Intercontinental Championship vs. United States Championship match should appear on multiple shows.

“If the Intercontinental Championship is what stays, then that gets defended sometimes on Friday Night SmackDown and sometimes it happens on RAW,” Graves added. “Maybe there’s a story on NXT. But having the Champions float to me, it freshens everything up and it makes everything more important because there’s less of them.” [10:40-10:57]

The Intercontinental Championship was previously unified with the World Heavyweight Championship in October 2002. Seven months later, the unification concept ended and the famous title was reintroduced to television once again.

