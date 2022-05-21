Roman Reigns breaks silence after helping The Usos become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw the fulfillment of Roman Reigns' command to The Usos. Jimmy and Jey defeated RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, following which The Tribal Chief sent a strong message on Twitter.

Reigns played a significant role in his cousins picking up the victory, holding Jey Uso's feet on the top rope to prevent a Super RKO from Riddle. This allowed him to hit the Uso Splash for the win. All three members of The Bloodline viciously assaulted RK-Bro after the match before posing with all their titles as SmackDown ended.

Following this, Roman Reigns sent a strong message that leaves no doubt over who the top dogs are in WWE. The Head of the Table claimed he and The Usos have been unstoppable from day one, especially now that they all hold two belts.

"Unstoppable. Undisputed. From Day One. Acknowledge Us," Reigns tweeted.

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to face both members of RK-Bro in July

Roman Reigns choked out both Riddle and Randy Orton after their defeat to The Usos on SmackDown, with Jimmy and Jey joining in the attack. This was likely done to set up the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's next two title defenses.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the current plan is for The Tribal Chief to defend his world title against Riddle at Money in the Bank on July 2nd. He would then take on Orton four weeks later at SummerSlam.

WWE fans could be geared up for an exciting summer, as they will want to see RK-Bro exact revenge on The Bloodline. Both matches would be expected to deliver well, considering the level of talent involved.

Meltzer added that Drew McIntyre is penciled in as Roman Reigns' opponent for Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom, although that could change if Tyson Fury is part of the show. Time will tell how things pan out for him and The Usos.

