RAW Superstar calls out WWE following recent character change

A WWE Superstar has called out the company for its recent social media post ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the March 11 edition of the red brand, Candice LeRae teamed up with Indi Hartwell to take on Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri. During the match, LeRae went off on Dupri. The Alpha Academy member looked traumatized and was taken out by Indi Hartwell with a big boot to secure the win.

On last week's edition of RAW, Indi Hartwell urged her tag team partner to apologize to Maxxine, to which Candice LeRae obliged. However, things went from bad to worse as the segment ended with Dupri running off and Ivy Nile pushing LeRae from behind.

Earlier today, the Stamford-based company took to X to share a graphic for the scheduled match between Candice LeRae and Ivy Nile on the upcoming edition of RAW. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion did not seem impressed by the post, as she called out the company for the wrong choice of words.

"Can @ivynile_wwe [Ivy Nile] get some payback on @CandiceLeRae [Candice LeRae] tomorrow night on #WWERaw on behalf of her good friend @maxxinedupri [Maxxine Dupri]?" read the post.

Candice LeRae responded:

"Payback?!? Ivy attacked ME from behind for literally apologizing to her friend . . . So dumb".

Wrestling veteran not impressed with Maxxine Dupri and Candice LeRae's performance on WWE RAW

The controversial remarks made by Candice LeRae did not go well with the WWE Universe. Several fans criticized the Stamford-based company for the awkward spot. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared a different reason for not liking the angle.

Speaking about the tag team match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that he was not impressed by the acting performances of the talent involved towards the end of the contest. The 63-year-old referred to it as 'horrible,' calling it some of the worst acting he had ever seen:

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you gonna do something like that, you gotta do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th [grade] school play," he said.

Candice LeRae has finally undergone a character change after several weeks of teasing. However, it remains to be seen if the change in attitude will bring about a change in fortune for the former champion.