Backstage reaction to controversial WWE angle from RAW

The most recent edition of WWE's Monday Night RAW featured a controversial angle. Candice LeRae bullied Maxxine Dupri towards the end of their tag team match, which has reportedly not gone well with the talent backstage.

On the March 11 edition of the red brand, Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile took on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a tag team match. During the match, LeRae went off on the Alpha Academy member, claiming the locker room hated her as much as the fans who booed her at a recent WWE Live Event. She further went on to mention the 26-year-old star's dead brother. It was followed by Hartwell flattening a traumatized Maxxine Dupri with a big boot for the win.

According to a recent X post by SEScoops' writer Aaron, the angle was not received well by anyone backstage. It makes it even more surprising that WWE decided to go ahead with the idea on RAW:

"I was also told that "it wasn't received well by anyone." So, to clarify, IDK who TF actually thought it was a good idea to put that creative idea on television this week," he wrote.

Wrestling veteran criticizes Maxxine Dupri and Candice LeRae following controversial match on WWE RAW

The controversial end to the tag team match had everyone talking about the bout. Several fans criticized the wrestling promotion and the creative team for the awkward angle. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently complained about a different thing regarding the match.

Speaking about the controversial spot on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the 63-year-old pointed out that he was not impressed by the acting performances of the talent involved towards the end of the contest. He referred to the spot as 'horrible,' calling it some of the worst acting he had ever seen:

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you gonna do something like that, you gotta do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th [grade] school play," he said.

Candice LeRae had been teasing a potential heel turn for several weeks. WWE decided to pull the trigger on the latest edition of RAW. However, the execution has left a lot of people scratching their heads.

