Surprising RAW star challenges Bayley to a WrestleMania match

WrestleMania 37 is just days away, and a star who is notably absent from the card is Bayley. Despite being one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the past year, the former SmackDown Women's Champion currently doesn't have a match.

Fans have expressed their concern in regards to Bayley not being on the WrestleMania 37 card. However, a RAW star has stepped in to offer Bayley a match at this weekend's pay-per-view.

Taking to Twitter, Lince Dorado shared the following:

"Eh yo @itsBayleyWWE heard you don’t have a match at mania, let’s LUCHA it up"

Eh yo @itsBayleyWWE heard you don’t have a match at mania, let’s LUCHA it up pic.twitter.com/AhxCXH4yfD — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) April 7, 2021

At WrestleMania 36, Bayley defended the SmackDown Women's Championship in a fatal five-way elimination match against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina, and Lacey Evans. She eventually lost the title to Banks at Hell in a Cell, who is defending against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

Out of WWE's Four Horsewomen, Sasha Banks is currently the only member on the WrestleMania 37 card. Becky Lynch is on maternity leave after having a daughter in December 2020, and nothing has yet been announced for Charlotte Flair either.

Bayley pitched a match for herself at WrestleMania 37

“I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.”



Bayley says she has pitched stories and matches for WM37, but there are currently no plans. She hasn't wrestled since Feb 19, but she also confirms she has not been injured.



FULL STORY/COMMENTS: https://t.co/g2RSFcEcQj pic.twitter.com/wOb78X3rVo — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 7, 2021

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Bayley stated that she had pitched for herself to have a non-title match at WrestleMania 37.

“I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people...I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania. Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year.”

So far at WrestleMania 37, four women's matches have been announced. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will contend for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Rhea Ripley will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

Elsewhere, a tag team turmoil match on night one will determine which pair will face WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on night two.

