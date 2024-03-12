RAW superstar is cooler than Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are two of WWE’s top babyfaces and are set to play a major part at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. Seth is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre, and former RAW head writer Vince Russo has been impressed by McIntyre in recent weeks.

The Scottish Psychopath opened RAW this week and made fun of the World Heavyweight Champion and even poked fun at the expense of the injured CM Punk. The Visionary called Drew the least of his problems and was confident of defending his title one day after taking on Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo was all praise for the Elimination Chamber winner. According to him, Drew is cool, unlike the company’s two top babyfaces. You can read his comments and watch the podcast below.

“Bro, If I was not getting paid, there is no way I would be sitting in front of a TV and watching Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, not in a million years. Drew McIntyre, yeah, yeah Drew’s cool bro, Drew looks cool.” [30:38 - 30:53]

It remains to be seen whether Drew can finally overcome Seth Rollins and get the big win in front of the audience that he has been looking for.

