WWE RAW Superstar delivers heartfelt message upon reflection of Money in the Bank win

Several WWE RAW Superstars have emerged from Money in Bank with the briefcase in hand.

While not every cash-in has been successful, plenty of men and women have reached the next stage of their careers by cashing in successfully. Names like CM Punk, The Miz, and Edge are all proof positive that the Money in the Bank briefcase can change the life of a WWE Superstar.

WWE RAW Superstar Nikki Cross took to social media today to reflect on her Money in the Bank moment two years ago. She won the briefcase as Nikki A.S.H. and cashed in on Charlotte Flair 24 hours later. Looking back on the moment she tweeted:

"Wonderful memory that I am so incredibly proud of *woman superhero emoji* *high voltage sign emoji* *butterfly emoji* *money bag emoji* *ladder emoji* #MITB *money mouth face* *green heart emoji* *money mouth face* *green heart emoji*," Nikki Cross said in a tweet.

Becky Lynch continues to train for Money in the Bank backstage at WWE RAW

While Nikki Cross is reflecting on her win, another WWE RAW Superstar, Becky Lynch, hopes to climb up the ladder and claim the briefcase for the first time this Saturday night.

For the second week in a row, The Man got some assistance from Kevin Owens during her training which left the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion a bit worse for wear. Last week, Owens got kicked in the face; this week, he got poked in the eye.

Lynch took to social media to brag about her training and gave a shoutout to Kevin Owens in the process, tweeting out:

"Gonna teach these dopes a lesson at #MITB Saturday. Shoutout to @FightOwensFight again for the help! You're a pal! #WWERaw," Becky Lynch said in a tweet.

What do you make of Nikki Cross' tweet? Did you enjoy her Money in the Bank win back in 2021? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes