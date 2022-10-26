John Cena loves to give advice on social media, but not all WWE Superstars want to listen to it.

The 16-time world champion hasn't competed for the company since his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. But that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about when he will once again return to the squared circle.

John Cena took to social media today to offer wisdom to his fans, expressing that something doesn't have to be expensive to be important. Tweeting out:

"It doesn’t have to be expensive to be important," John Cena wrote.

RAW Superstar Baron Corbin caught wind of this and decided to chime in with his thoughts. He suggested that Cena was drunk when he made the tweet. Responding with:

"@JohnCena You've had to much scotch," Baron Corbin wrote in response.

Would John Cena come back to have a match with Baron Corbin?

While The Modern Day Wrestling God is quick to joke, he's not always accurate with his grammar, as a member of the WWE Universe pointed out. Corbin responded by admitting that he's not the Modern Day Grammar God and he was always more of a math guy. Tweeting out:

"@CBOriginalDesi1 @JohnCena Thanks I'm not the modern day grammar god. I was always more of a math guy," Baron Corbin wrote.

Although John Cena has yet to respond to Corbin's tweet, you have to believe he's seen it. Most fans have speculated that Cena could return for WrestleMania 39 to have a match against Austin Theory, but it's not the only option.

With JBL currently being paired with Corbin, you have to believe WWE wants a big match for this act at WrestleMania next year. If Theory isn't on the cards for Cena, perhaps Corbin can fit that bill.

What do you make of Corbin's response to Cena? Would you like to see a match between these two at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

