RAW Superstar makes a bold prediction for the Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg WWE Championship match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is all set to defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2021 later this month. While this decision by the company has garnered a lot of criticism and negative reaction online, there's a lot of buzz around the clash between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

RAW Superstar and Drew McIntyre's very good friend Sheamus recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he was asked about his thoughts on this upcoming match. Sheamus went on to make a bold prediction that maybe Drew McIntyre can do a 'Goldberg' on, well, Goldberg and defeat him pretty fast.

"I don't think this is going to be a bad match for Drew. I think its another opportunity for Drew to cement his legacy by going in against people like Goldberg and ultimately beat them. Maybe he can do a 'Goldberg' on Bill. Maybe he can go in there and take him out pretty fast."

How did the feud between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg start?

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg started on the RAW Legends Night special episode last week. McIntyre successfully defended his WWE title against Keith Lee in the main event. After the match, he was interrupted by Goldberg who made his way to the ring and confronted him.

Goldberg went on to claim that Drew McIntyre hasn't earned his respect and challenged him for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021. This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre accepted his challenge via a video message, as he is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

