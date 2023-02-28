RAW Superstar refers to Finn Balor's popular pre-WWE gimmick to reignite epic feud after 3 years

WWE Superstar Finn Balor is set to face an old rival on next week's RAW, and the latter has shared an interesting message to hype up the match.

Johnny Gargano was discussing his match against Otis in a backstage interview when The Judgment Day hijacked the segment. Gargano fired shots at the heel faction and labeled them a "bunch of adults going through a late goth phase."

Damian Priest took the opportunity to remind Gargano how he eliminated the latter from the Elimination Chamber. Finn Balor then took command and confirmed he would face Gargano in a singles match next week.

Following the show, the RAW Superstar took to Twitter to send a message to the Judgment Day leader. He called Balor a "Prince," referring to the latter's previous gimmick before WWE.

"We meet again, Prince," wrote Johnny Gargano in his tweet.

It is worth noting that Finn Balor briefly used the name Prince during his heel run on NXT two years ago. He was involved in an intense feud with Johnny Gargano after he betrayed him during the latter's feud with Undisputed Era. The two superstars are now set to reignite their rivalry on WWE RAW with a match next week.

Finn Balor challenges WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a match at WrestleMania

Finn Balor attacked Edge, costing him a potential win in the United States Championship match against Austin Theory on RAW after Elimination Chamber. Balor confirmed that he is far from done with The Rated-R Superstar tonight and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania.

Recent backstage reports have suggested that WWE wants a huge gimmick match between Edge and Finn Balor at WrestleMania. The creative team initially wanted a Hell in a Cell Match between Balor and Edge at Royal Rumble 2023, but the latter's scheduling conflicts interfered with the plans.

They are expected to extend their brutal feud on the red brand to set up their final bout at WrestleMania 39. Edge could make his presence known next week on RAW when Finn Balor faces Johnny Gargano.

