RAW Superstar reveals himself to be a Paul Heyman guy

Paul Heyman is arguably one of the greatest managers in WWE history. Everything from his character work to mic skills is second to none. Be it his on-screen presence or the work that he has done behind the scenes, Heyman has excelled everywhere.

Throughout history, we have seen many "Paul Heyman guys" who have dominated and conquered the WWE roster and the wrestling world in general. Now, RAW Superstar MVP, who is also the manager of the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, has revealed himself to be a Paul Heyman guy through an Instagram post.

MVP shared a picture of himself with Heyman backstage at WrestleMania Backlash and mentioned the learnings that he got from him.

"I'm a Paul Heyman guy. He taught me that it's never personal. Just business... #passthemic," wrote MVP on his Instagram post.

Paul Heyman's recent alliance with Roman Reigns has been incredible

After being paired on-screen with Brock Lesnar for the last several years, WWE took a massive step by letting Paul Heyman join hands with Roman Reigns. This happened on the SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam 2020, also confirming the long-awaited heel turn from Reigns.

Reigns went on to win the Universal Championship just two days later at WWE Payback 2020. Since then, he has become one of the best heels in WWE's recent history. The entire "Tribal Chief" and "Head of the Table" gimmick is larger than life and a lot of credit for its success goes to Paul Heyman - the special counsel to The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns standing there with his acknowledge me look and Paul Heyman with the look of fear for his opponents to acknowledge him!!! It's the details.#RomanReigns #BestInTheBusiness pic.twitter.com/9XnuRrruXW — 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ||Roman Reigns'Time|| (@Handyred_) May 10, 2021

It has been over 250 days since Reigns won the Universal Championship and no one has been able to dethrone him yet. With MVP posting this photo alongside Heyman, fans have started speculating about a match between the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Could we get this feud and match at WWE Survivor Series 2021? If yes, a promo battle between MVP and Paul Heyman would be a must-watch segment.