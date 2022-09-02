RAW Superstar takes massive shot at WWE; recalls Eric Bischoff's WCW beating WWE for 83 straight weeks

Dolph Ziggler recently took a hilarious jibe at WWE in the comment section of its recent Instagram post.

Yesterday, WWE shared a video of Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Dolph Ziggler and pinning him to win the match. The video in question was shared on the 10th anniversary of the match.

Dolph Ziggler wasn't happy with the video being shared on Instagram and went on an amusing rant against the company in the comment section. Here's what he wrote in his comments:

"What’s the point of this? What about all the times I DIDN’T get rko’d? No one ever talks about those! I don’t randomly show clips of WCW beating you for those 83 weeks, from my account! BLOCKED AND REPORTED," Ziggler wrote.

Check out the screengrab of his comment and the post below:

Dolph Ziggler goes nuclear in the comment section.

WCW dominated WWE for 83 straight weeks in the late 90s

Vince McMahon's WWE and Eric Bischoff's WCW went to war during the latter half of the 90s. The Monday Night War saw both companies trying their very best to put out a better weekly product in an attempt to topple the competition.

On June 17, 1996, Nitro beat RAW in the weekly ratings. Little did Vince McMahon know that the brand would register 83 straight rating victories over RAW over the next two years or so.

Bischoff has spoken up about going head-to-head with Vince on multiple occasions in the past:

“It was neck-and-neck from day one, but it wasn’t until ’96 that [WCW] started eating them alive every Monday night. WWF was a teen and pre-teen show… It was Doink the Clown… I went the other way, I went for 18 to 49-year-old men… Vince went, ‘OK, we’re going to do what they do. Let’s get a little raunchier, edgier, more dangerous.'” [H/T WTOP]

It goes without saying that Dolph Ziggler was having some fun at his employee's expense. The Show Off is quite a seasoned veteran of trolling on social media and won't tarnish his employer's reputation by any means.

What did you think of Ziggler's comments? Sound off in the comments below.

