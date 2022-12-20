RAW Superstar teases possible heel turn during backstage WWE interview 

After a recent flurry of losses and lackluster booking, it seems like WWE RAW star Elias is seemingly reverting to his heel persona.

Last night on RAW, the guitar-wielding star was attacked backstage by top stable The Bloodline. The faction's enforcer, Solo Sikoa, struck him in the back with his guitar.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, the former 24/7 Champion teased a possible change in attitude as he took umbrage with her question regarding his guitar.

"More importantly than Elias, how is my guitar? I could just go get another tomorrow, they’ll probably send me one because that’s what they do. There are tonnes of guitars around there is only one Elias. Considering the way you acted during the entire Kevin Owens interview it was ridiculous." (From 0:10 to 0:35)

Check out the full interview below:

Since joining WWE, the 35-year-old star has failed to reach the top of the company, as he has only won the now-retired 24/7 Championship.

Former WWE writer on Elias' booking

After being absent for most of the summer, Elias returned to TV this past October. However, he is yet to pick up a significant win or feature in a prominent storyline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former head WWE writer Vince Russo questioned the company's recent booking of The Drifter.

"If Elias is hurt and he can't compete, that's fine. But why are you gonna bury the guy in the process? First of all, you're making him an absolute idiot by approaching The Usos and Sami Zayn. There's four of them there, and he's gonna approach them. So now Elias, you're an idiot. Then you get your butt kicked, so now you're not a tough guy because you can't be in the match. If the guy is injured, say he was injured." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since Elias made his comeback to WWE in October, fans have oddly not heard from or seen his 'younger brother' Ezekiel. The star's sibling debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 in April.

