"Now Elias, you're an idiot" - Wrestling veteran feels WWE destroyed RAW Superstar with ridiculous booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo was outraged by WWE's booking of Elias on this week's episode of RAW.

Elias and Matt Riddle were scheduled to take on The Usos for the undisputed Tag Team Championships this week. However, even before the show started, The Bloodline noticed Elias on the back and mounted a 4-on-1 attack on the star, effectively sidelining him from the match.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE made Elias look like a fool because he ventured too close to The Bloodline, knowing that he had a match with them later in the evening. Elias also couldn't compete after the beatdown, signaling to fans that he wasn't as tough as he looked. The wrestling veteran detailed that they should have announced that he had suffered an injury that kept him out of the match.

"Okay, if Elias is hurt and he can't compete, that's fine. But why are you gonna bury the guy in the process? First of all, you're making him an absolute idiot by approaching The Usos and Sami Zayn. There's four of them there, and he's gonna approach them. So now Elias, you're an idiot. Then you get your butt kicked, so now you're not a tough guy because you can't be in the match. If the guy is injured, say he was injured. Say he got injured working out this morning or he pulled this or tore a pec. Say that! You buried the guy twice." [From 13:20 - 14:07]

You can watch the full show here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Vince Russo feels WWE is destroying their own stars

During the same conversation, Russo also questioned why the WWE creative team was degrading their own stars. He went on to say that the company was paying these wrestlers to be on TV and then booking them to lose all credibility.

"I don't understand how you're paying somebody on your roster only to bury them. I don't understand that. Who is the joke on? You're the one spending the money. Who is the joke on?" [From 14:29 - 14:48]

After Elias was injured, Kevin Owens stepped forth to team up with Riddle to take on The Usos. However, they came up short, and the brothers retained the titles.

What did you think of WWE's booking of Elias? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes