RAW viewership and TV ratings get a huge boost on Night 2 of the 2020 WWE Draft

The viewership figures and TV ratings of WWE RAW massively increased this week courtesy of the second night of the WWE Draft. According to Showbuzz Daily, the October 12th episode of RAW averaged 1.855 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up from last week's viewership of 1.686 million.

The first hour of RAW peaked at 2.006 million viewers, which later came down to 1.884 million and dropped to 1.676 million in the third and final hour.

The TV ratings also increased on this week's show as it scored a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week's score of 0.52. The first hour scored a 0.60 rating, which dropped to 0.59 and 0.52 in the second and third hours, respectively.

What happened on this week's RAW?

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured the final night of the 2020 WWE Draft, which was presided over by Stephanie McMahon. A lot of big names from SmackDown, such as Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, were drafted to RAW. Meanwhile, Superstars such as Kevin Owens and The Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown.

A big segment from this week's episode featured Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. They took out Andrade and Zelina Vega with Sister Abigails at the same time after Andrade lost a match to Angel Garza.

Elias made a surprise return on this week's RAW after being away from in-ring competition for several weeks. He ran in during Jeff Hardy's triple threat match with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles and attacked The Charismatic Enigma with a guitar.

After getting attacked by Aleister Black for the past few weeks, Kevin Owens faced him in a brutal No Disqualification match. Owens picked up the victory after powerbombing Black through a table.

Advertisement

Also, another big surprise came in the main event. It featured a Women's Battle Royal match to determine the new No. 1 Contender for RAW Women's Champion Asuka. In a shocking move, Lana eliminated Natalya after the latter assumed she had won the match.

Natalya also severed her alliance with Lana earlier in the night after the duo lost to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. But, fortune favored Lana as she will now have the chance to dethrone Asuka on next week's season premiere episode of RAW. To find out the complete results and highlights from RAW, you can click here.