Randy Orton kicked off RAW and told us that before he beat Drew McIntyre last week in a tag match, the WWE Champion wasn't pinned for nearly a year. Randy was gloating about breaking Drew's streak and said that he was taking the Championship from McIntyre before Drew made his entrance.

McIntyre said he was going to kick Randy's a** every time they were in the same building and proceeded to take Randy out. Drew backdropped Randy onto the announce desk before Orton managed to flee.

Stephanie McMahon was out next for Day 2 of the WWE Draft and announced that Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair are going to RAW while SmackDown Women's champ Bayley and the RAW Tag Champs, The Street Profits are going to be on SmackDown. Does this mean that the Profits will drop their titles soon?

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black - No DQ match on RAW

The match went outside early before they both missed their finishers and Owens sent Black into the steel steps. Owens hit a cannonball on the outside before taking a table out from under the ring.

Kevin Owens was on the barricades and got tossed into the announce table from up there. Back after a break on RAW, there was a steel chair set up in the ring and we saw Black bring more chairs in after sending KO into one face first.

Owens picked up a chair and blocked a knee strike before getting a near fall off a DDT. Owens took a Meteora through the chairs but managed to kick out. Black tried to hit the Black Mass but missed and Owens hit the Stunner in the ring before getting a powerbomb on the table for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Aleister Black

Match rating: A