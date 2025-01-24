Real-life Bloodline member can move to RAW, says ex-WWE star, heading into WrestleMania 41

The New Bloodline's reign of terror in WWE ended when Roman Reigns won back the Ula Fala on RAW's Netflix debut. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt, aka Aiden English, stated it's a possibility that Solo Sikoa will move to Monday Night RAW away from Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Earlier this month, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga started a new journey on the blue brand, seemingly without Solo Sikoa. The duo also defeated Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso and have been on a warpath without a leader on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, aka Aiden English, suggested that Solo Sikoa could move to Monday Night RAW without Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga and would not take any hiatus from the company heading into WrestleMania 41.

Trending

"I'm intrigued. I don't see him going away on a hiatus. Maybe a couple of weeks, but he's not gone until post-Mania. I don't see that. [Does he go to RAW, and Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga stay on SmackDown?] Maybe, maybe," English said. (From 03:50 to 04:07)

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

The New Bloodline set to undergo name change on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Last year, Solo Sikoa's faction became The New Bloodline when Roman Reigns went on a hiatus from WWE and the previous group broke up. Later, The Original Tribal Chief's iteration of the group reunited to go up against Solo Sikoa's faction and won.

Reigns then reclaimed the Ula Fala, which marked the end of Solo Sikoa's reign as the current Tribal Chief. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, Triple H is reportedly planning to change the faction's name.

Moreover, the report doesn't mention Sikoa's name in the faction anymore, and the group will comprise of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa going forward, and The Game was directly responsible for the decision.

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa didn't address his loss and left the members in the ring without interacting at all.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rebooked Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback