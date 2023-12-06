Real-life Bloodline member cleared for in-ring return following unfortunate medical complication 

Among the many royal families in the wrestling business, The Bloodline arguably ranks at the top of the list thanks to what the Samoans have been able to do in the last two decades.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. is better known among the WWE Universe as Manu, who was initially part of Randy Orton's Legacy stable in late 2008. The former WWE Superstar made headlines on account of his cardiac condition in the recent past. Per Lance Anoa'i, Afa was rushed to the hospital on September 23.

Afa Anoa'i Sr. recently shared an update from the former Manu with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter. While Afa Anoa'i Jr. may not be joining The Bloodline on WWE TV, his health has significantly improved that an in-ring return is warranted:

"I know many of you have not heard anything about my recovery for many months, so I wanted to be the one to send this message. First off, I would like to thank everyone for the continued prayers, love and support I received throughout this most difficult time for my family, friends, and myself. I have been going through a long road to recovery with the unknown and uncertainty, and today I have received the best news possible from Dr. David Allen, St. Luke’s Cardiology Heart Failure Group," said Afa Anoa'i Jr.

Afa Jr. expressed gratitude and revealed that he is without a doubt wrestling soon:

"I AM CLEARED TO START TRAINING AND GET BACK IN THE RING!!! My ejection fraction continues to rise, and he has no concerns that this will not continue once I step back into the career I love. I want to thank St, Luke’s Cardiology, Dr. David Allen, Dr Darren Traub, and St. Luke’s Hospital for the excellent care I received while I continued through my recovery. I want to give a special thanks, gratitude, and love to all of you that continued to stand by my side through this most difficult time. I love all of you and I will see you soon, back in a Ring Near You!!"

Afa Anoa'i Jr. makes it clear that The Bloodline's leader is not the only "Head of the Table"

While one can argue that the place of Roman Reigns and The Rock is in the top spot, there have been several notable family members of The Bloodline. Afa Jr. spoke candidly about Reigns and his other cousins doing well in WWE while interviewing with Tantalizing Tony.

He highlighted his success outside WWE and said he did not need The Bloodline or his family legacy to find it. Having had several ventures, including choreographing The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical alongside Bull James, Afa Jr. claimed he is the "other" Head of the Table.

"I'm about to be an award-winning Broadway choreographer," Afa Anoa'i Jr. began. "That doesn't happen if I'm in the WWE. I'm not able to do all the side projects and I'm not able to run Battlefield. I'm not able to wrestle in the ECW Arena if I'm tied down to WWE."

He added:

"Not to say that I never wanna go back, I'm just showing the world that, yeah, we run the WWE. We also run wrestling outside the WWE. So, if you wanna look at Roman as The Head of the Table there, you wanna look at me as the other head. That's the way I look at it."

We at Sportskeeda wish all the success for the bloodline's Afa Anoa'i Jr. following the wonderful news of his recovery and imminent return to the squared circle.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.