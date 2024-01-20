Real-life bloodline member confirms TNA departure, finally set to return to WWE?

A real-life bloodline member has officially confirmed the end of an epic-yet-short-lived run with TNA. After confirming her departure from the company, it looks like she could be headed to WWE.

By now, you may have guessed that we're talking about none other than Naomi, or Trinity as she goes by in TNA. She was a huge success in the Knockouts division and enjoyed a respectable 182-day reign as Knockouts Champion before losing it to Jordynne Grace at the recent Hard to Kill Pay-Per-View event. PWInsider even reported that Trinity aka Naomi is expected back in WWE as soon as her commitments with TNA are over.

The wife of Bloodline member Jimmy Uso, Naomi confirmed that she was done with TNA and bid a heartfelt goodbye in the latest tapings which took place in her hometown of Orlando, Florida.

It's a bit surreal to think that she might be coming back to WWE already, especially considering that it was only in late April of 2023 (early May if you count the date the show aired) that she made her debut with TNA - which was still going by the name of IMPACT Wrestling.

It only took her two months to rise to the top, meaning she had essentially spent most of her time in TNA as the Knockouts Champion. The split from the company seems to be on good terms, and she seemed very appreciative of the opportunity she received.

Trinity wished Bloodline member Jimmy Uso on their 10th wedding anniversary

As fans know, Naomi is married to Bloodline star Jimmy Uso, and they've been together for quite a while now. In fact, most didn't know that the couple recently celebrated their 10th anniversary together.

Trinity even revealed that her time away from WWE was a blessing in disguise for her marriage to Jimmy Uso because it gave her time to just be at home and not on the road and focus on family.

She stated that it had added a new layer to their marriage. She was happy to have had the opportunity to spend some quality family time in between all the travel and time away from home.

