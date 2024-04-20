Real-life Bloodline member is "just such a lovely person to talk to," says 23-year-old star

23-year-old UK pro-wrestler Ashley Vega recently showered big praise on a real-life Bloodline member. The star in question is SmackDown Superstar Naomi.

Naomi is one of the most revered stars on the WWE roster. She is a decorated superstar of the women's division and is doing quite well for herself on Friday Night SmackDown at present.

Ashley Vega is a 23-year-old UK pro-wrestler who recently made waves on Wrestling Twitter after being compared to Liv Morgan by many fans. Naomi herself pointed out the same to Vega when the duo met. Here's what Vega had to say about her interaction with the real-life Bloodline member:

"Amazing! She was just so... she was just such a lovely person, and so easy to get on with. She's just, you know, she just acts like everyone else, like a normal person. So yeah, she was just such a lovely person to talk to and it was just such a nice experience to meet her and get to speak to her. So yeah, that was a really good experience." [1:28 - 1:53]

What the future has in store for The Glow remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Naomi on possibly joining The Bloodline

Back in 2022, Naomi spoke with Inside The Ropes and opened up about possibly joining The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. The Glow made it clear that she felt it was weird that she was not in the group.

"I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows?" Naomi said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Naomi was involved in a big six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL. She teamed up with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, with the trio defeating Damage CTRL.

