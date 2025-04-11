Real-life Bloodline member lands role in Nicole Kidman movie (it's NOT WWE's Rock or Roman Reigns)

The Samoan influence in Hollywood is massive thanks to WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's immense success over the years. Rikishi recently revealed he did some filming for a Nicole Kidman movie.

Rikishi was in his prime around the same time as The Rock and was amongst the most popular characters of his era, despite not winning many major championships. The Hall of Famer's legacy is pretty significant, as not only are his sons top performers in WWE, but he has also helped many aspiring wrestlers develop their craft at his famed wrestling school.

In addition to being a trainer and podcaster, Rikishi has dipped his toes in Hollywood and revealed on his Off The Top show that he recently was at a shoot for a movie starring Nicole Kidman. While the former WWE Intercontinental Champion could not divulge more details about the project, he was very excited about the future:

"Who was the star of the movie that I posted the picture of? Do you recognize that guy? Well, I'm just going to drop one name. So, it's a movie with Nicole Kidman. Well, Nicole Kidman, I didn't post a picture with Nicole Kidman; it was another cat. But I'm just going to drop that name, that's all they need to know. It's going to be great, and that's all I can say. You know Hollywood! What's the big deal? People are going to see it anyway! But anyhow!" [From 4:27 onwards]

Rikishi also delved deeper into the saga unfolding around Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and teased a potentially massive WrestleMania moment.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi details the differences between the film industry and pro wrestling

Rikishi has been around in the wrestling business for a very long time. He started in the 1980s and went on to have a legendary career in WWE, for which he was awarded a spot in the Hall of Fame in 2015.

As noted earlier, the 59-year-old is still a very busy man as he attempts to balance movies and pro wrestling. Rikishi has taken up some minor roles over the years and is familiar with the process in Hollywood, calling it pretty different from how pro wrestling operates.

A wrestling talent often doesn't even know the finish of their match until they are out in the ring. In contrast, Rikishi noted he had to get ready early and wait for his shot, spending nearly 12 hours throughout the proceedings.

"I love the movie business. It's a different hustle from wrestling. The movie business is hurry up, get dressed, and wait. You know, us, it's like, we get dressed last minute, we walk out of that Gorilla Position and you hear your music go, it is go-time, what's the finish! Sometimes you get in the ring and the referee is telling you the damn finish. But, the movie industry is just different man." [From 5:17 onwards]

As Rikishi continues to surprise in his career, his son, Jey Uso, will challenge for the world title at WrestleMania and the proud father had a lot to say about the ongoing feud ahead of the match.

