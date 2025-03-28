Real-life Bloodline member makes surprising admission about WWE star CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk has stepped into The Bloodline milieu to take on its Head of the Table Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. While this makes Punk an obvious enemy of the Anoa'i family, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi admitted he is a huge fan of The Best in the World.

A Triple-Threat Match between Punk, Reigns, and Seth Rollins has been announced for The Grandest Stage of Them All at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, Rikishi talked about every individual in the upcoming triple threat grudge match. Regarding The Straight Edge Superstar, he reminded everyone of Punk's illustrious career. The Hall of Famer called the former AEW star a smart wrestler who would find his way to get the win.

"I'm a fan of CM Punk. CM Punk ain't no rookie in this business. Way before he even came into the WWE, Punk was out there just putting in work all across the world on the independent circuit. So, CM Punk is a veteran of the game, and the smarts that this guy has, I'm sure he's gonna be able to make ways for himself, to somehow become victorious in this three-way dance. Much love, much respect for CM Punk." [From 25:14 to 26:00]

Check out the video below:

The Best in the World Seth Rollins will join Roman Reigns in The Island of Relevancy tonight at The O2 in London for the WrestleMania 41 Triple-Threat Match contract signing.

Will CM Punk finally headline WWE WrestleMania?

While the Triple-Threat grudge match boasts major star power, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash claimed it would not close Night One. Nash also stated that he could not fathom another match closing Night Two other than Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena.

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno and Konnan agreed on the K100 podcast that WWE has fumbled this year's Show of Shows build-up. Inferno was especially critical of the build-up to the Triple-Threat Match, baffled by those involved in the storyline doing nothing on television but promoting their next appearance.

