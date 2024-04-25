Real-life Bloodline member praises Jey Uso ahead of major title match

"Main Event" Jey Uso is set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash. Ahead of the title match, the former Bloodline member's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, praised Uso on social media.

On the RAW following WrestleMania, Jey Uso won the Fatal Four-Way match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The 38-year-old pinned Drew McIntyre to secure the win after involvement from CM Punk. The contest also featured Bronson Reed and Ricochet.

WWE legend Rikishi recently took to Instagram to praise his son ahead of the all-important title clash. The 58-year-old shared multiple images of Uso from a recent live event. He also asked his followers if they thought Jey would become the first Fatu to win the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event:

"This uce is on fire @wwe live events worldwide #YeetMania. Fans what you think ????? Does #MainEventJey be the first Fatu to become the new heavyweight champion from Damian Priest ???? Let the comments roll out ⬇️🔁 @uceyjucey #Bloodline #Jey #Yeet #FatuAnoaiBloodline #Fatu #GettemAllUce," he wrote.

You can check out Rikishi's Instagram post below:

Jey Uso reflects on Cody Rhodes beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to end The Tribal Chief's 1,316-day title reign in a back-and-forth contest. Veteran performers John Cena and The Undertaker showed up at The Show of Shows to help The American Nightmare overcome all odds in a 'Bloodline Rules' match.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, Jey Uso shed light on how he felt following the former AEW star's historic win. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion stated that he got emotional as Rhodes celebrated with his family in the ring. He further referred to the match as the best WrestleMania main event:

"Fire, Uce. Even the last of it. Man, I was emotional like everybody else, especially when his family got in the ring. I turned around, and I was like, the family's here. I could just feel the love in here, man. Crying and excited with a bunch of guys. I was very glad that I was a part of his match; it was the best WrestleMania main event for sure," he said.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is a 10-time Tag Team Champion. However, he has yet to win a singles title in WWE. It remains to be seen how he will fare against Damian Priest in The Judgment Day member's first title defense at the upcoming premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback