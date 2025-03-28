Real-life Bloodline member predicts Jacob Fatu's WWE future

Jacob Fatu's monstrous WWE debut impressed fans and critics across the globe. Recently, Journey Fatu, Jacob's brother, commented on The Samoan Werewolf's run and predicted what Fatu could do in the Stamford-based promotion.

In June 2024, terror received a new name and face in the Stamford-based promotion when Jacob Fatu arrived and destroyed everyone in his path under Solo Sikoa's orders. The Samoan Werewolf immediately joined the new Bloodline and captured tag team championship gold in less than two months.

Many, including Journey Fatu, have been nothing less than blown away by Jacob Fatu's performances. In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the host asked Journey if he thinks Jacob can eventually become the WWE Champion and the face of the promotion.

Journey not only agreed to it but also thinks it's very much possible, given the company's faith in Fatu and his dedication to the craft.

"Of course. Of course. Anyone who works hard. For Triple H and any of the WWE board members, for anybody who needs to see any pro-wrestler individually to be a part of the company or who can carry the company or who could be the face of the company, why not? If you think Jacob Fatu's going to be the face of the company, you just have to wait and see," Fatu said. [From 18:15 to 19:11]

Veterans want Jacob Fatu to face major WWE name at WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman started feuding during Solo Sikoa's hiatus from WWE SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf finally stepped out of The Street Champion's shadow and proved his worth to everyone. However, Sikoa's return did cause some tension between the two as the former Tribal Chief failed to live up to his words.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the WCW veterans believe that the management not only has high hopes for Fatu but is also building a WrestleMania 41 match against Braun Strowman. Moreover, the two have clashed before, and a clear winner wasn't announced.

"They're setting up, obviously, Jacob [Fatu] and Braun [Strowman] for WrestleMania 41, and that's all that match [Six-Man Tag Team match on SmackDown] accomplishes, forwarding that angle. [...] Anyways, what everybody wants to see is Fatu and Braun, right? I think that's a WrestleMania match," Inferno said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Fatu heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Muscle Man Malcolm and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

