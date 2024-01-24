Real-life Bloodline member reacts to groundbreaking WWE announcement

Heading into his fourth consecutive year as the company's flagbearer, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may be in a predicament this Saturday night at the Royal Rumble. He has main-evented WrestleMania every year since 2015 and staked his claim on taking the WWE into a billion-dollar company.

Amidst arguably the greatest era of professional wrestling, WWE has announced its move to Netflix in 2025. The weekly shows Friday Night SmackDown, Monday Night RAW, and WWE NXT, among other Premium Live Events, will all be airing internationally. Earlier today on X, Rikishi reacted to the monumental shift in the wrestling world.

Check out his X post below:

"@WWE on @netflix," wrote Rikishi.

Expand Tweet

Aside from Roman Reigns, the biggest name from the Anoa'i family is The Rock. The Attitude Era star, who has since worked sporadically for the Stamford-based promotion as an in-ring competitor, was made a member of the TKO board, which acts as the parent company for WWE and UFC. The People's Champ reacted to the major announcement on Variety.

Jey Uso offers to assist The Rock against The Bloodline if the biggest match in WWE history happens in 2024

In the past, there have been many generation-defining contests produced by global juggernaut wrestling promotion. Today, the company has in its hands one such fight - Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.

While speaking to TNT Sports, "Main Event" Jey Uso responded to The Brahma Bull's RAW: Day 1 promo and the teased fight between two of the biggest box-office draws from his family:

"I get questions all the time who you (pick) Rock or Roman. Man, but if I could pick somebody, it should be Roman, because he's been in the game, he has The Bloodline with him, and there's no beating," Uso said. "And I feel like just if there was one person it would have to be The Rock. Let alone man, if he needs help Uce, I got you," he added.

Be that as it may, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently brought up the name Cody Rhodes as the future face of WWE. A self-proclaimed fan of The American Nightmare, Austin praised Rhodes for what the latter has been able to accomplish thus far. Moreover, the Hall of Famer can't wait to see his next move in 2024.

Will the company book The Rock or Cody Rhodes for the main event of WrestleMania's 40th edition in April? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.