The Rock recently bagged a groundbreaking role in WWE as he was appointed to TKO's Board of Directors. This move has added fuel to the speculations about the blockbuster clash between Roman Reigns and The People's Champion at this year's WrestleMania.

Jey Uso has spoken about the potential Rock vs. Reigns bout at The Grandest Stage of Them All that the WWE Universe has been waiting for a long time.

Dwayne Johnson's return to RAW: Day 1 saw him laying out Jinder Mahal in the middle of the ring, followed by the "Head of the Table" reference. The statement by the wrestler-turned-actor broke the internet, and The Tribal Chief had an interesting reaction to his cousin's tease on the red brand show.

During the latest interview with Chamatkar Sandhu of TNT Sports, the former Bloodline member was asked about The Great One's return to Monday Night RAW and his hinting at a showdown with Roman Reigns:

"I get questions all the time who you (pick) Rock or Roman. Man, but if I could pick somebody, it should be Roman, because he's been in the game, he has The Bloodline with him, and there's no beating," Uso said. [13:53 - 14:05]

However, Main Event Jey Uso also offered to help The Rock if needed to dethrone The Tribal Chief:

"And I feel like just if there was one person it would have to be The Rock. Let alone man, if he needs help Uce, I got you," he added. [14:14 - 14:22]

The Rock reacted to the massive WWE announcement

As mentioned earlier, Dwayne Johnson has officially become a board member of TKO Group Holding. In addition, the 51-year-old legend also secured trademark rights to his in-ring name, "The Rock."

In his statement, The Great One talked about carrying his Samoan family legacy and was extremely motivated to expand WWE and UFC globally:

"Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle."

It remains to be seen if The People's Champion make his surprise appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27 to win the 30-man contest and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

