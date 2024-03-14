Real-life Bloodline member reacts to Jey Uso's WrestleMania 40 challenge Jimmy Uso with a cryptic message

Jey Uso has challenged Jimmy Uso to a match at WrestleMania 40. The Usos' family member Zilla Fatu has reacted to Jey's latest message on social media.

In the aftermath of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey took to Instagram to put his brother on notice. "Main Event" Jey sent a message to his former tag team partner from the Reality of Wrestling promotion. Zilla often competes for the promotion.

Taking to Instagram, Zilla left a cryptic comment under Jey's Instagram post aimed at his brother.

Check out a screengrab of Zilla's Instagram comment:

Jey Uso put Jimmy Uso on alert ahead of their match

On RAW, Jey Uso challenged his brother to a match. The Usos are former multi-time tag team champions. Even at WrestleMania 39, they walked in as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Jey explained the importance of a feud with Jimmy and the depth of their story. He said:

"Personally, I'm a little kid all over again. Hopefully it's me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I'm a little kid. It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya'll are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle."

Jimmy was responsible for Jey failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

