Real-life Bloodline member reacts to Paul Heyman being announced for WWE Hall of Fame

Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi recently took to social media to react to the announcement of Paul Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Paul Heyman is set to join Rikishi in the company's prestigious Hall of Fame, as it was recently announced that The Wiseman will be inducted in Philadelphia next month ahead of WrestleMania XL. Heyman has been associated with the global juggernaut for decades and has played many major on-screen and backstage roles in the company.

Since his induction was officially announced, love and support have been pouring in for Heyman. Many top names have sent their wishes to the veteran, and Rikishi is the latest addition to the list. The Samoan star reacted to The Bloodline member's massive achievement by acknowledging him on Twitter.

You can check out the former Intercontinental Champion's tweet below:

Bully Ray believes Stone Cold Steve Austin should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman is set to be recognized for his contributions to pro wrestling with his WWE Hall of Fame induction in Philadelphia. During his illustrious career, he has worked with some of the greatest names in the business and is a major reason behind Roman Reigns' historic championship reign.

While Heyman's induction was announced just a few days back, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculations on who would induct the veteran into the Hall of Fame. Bully Ray also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that it should be Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"ps…IMO, the person who should induct @HeymanHustle into the #WWEHOF is @steveaustinBSR 🍻 [w/ maybe a run-in by me, of course] 🤣," he tweeted.

Road to WrestleMania XL is going to be historical for The Bloodline. Besides Heyman's induction, Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Rock will also likely be in action at the event, and Jimmy and Jey Uso might lock horns in a one-on-one match.

