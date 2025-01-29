Real-life Bloodline member reacts to WWE's announcement on Roman Reigns' future

Roman Reigns has a monumental task at WWE Royal Rumble, and fans are excited to see what's next for The Original Tribal Chief heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the son of the late Umaga, Zilla Fatu, reacted to the company's blockbuster announcement following Monday Night RAW.

The Bloodline saga put the company on the map in the industry as everyone was hooked, whether it was the characters, storylines, or arcs in the past few years. The faction's impact has deeply affected the promotion's success, as new records were set as the story progressed.

It is only a matter of time before the storyline hits a console, as WWE 2K25 announced Roman Reigns as the cover star of the game and a Bloodline edition, which would feature every member from the saga. Recently, many members of the Anoa'i family reacted to the news, including Zilla Fatu.

Trending

After WWE RAW, Zilla Fatu reacted to the blockbuster announcement regarding Roman Reigns' future as the cover star, followed by a Bloodline edition of the game.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"🩸," Fatu wrote on his Instagram story.

Zilla Fatu's reaction to the 2K25 Bloodline edition! [Image credit: Zilla Fatu's Instagram]

Ex-WWE star jokes about Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's potential team-up against The Bloodline

The Bloodline saga entered a new chapter after WrestleMania XL, as Solo Sikoa created his army and feuded with the OG Bloodline for months to come. However, the feud ended when he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns at RAW's Netflix premiere.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Aiden English said the company could resort to lazy booking by reuniting Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against the new Bloodline.

"An easy booking would be Roman [Reigns] and Solo [Sikoa] versus Tama [Tonga] and Jacob [Fatu]. Big Bloodline tag match, you know what I mean. That feels like over-treading, but it's one of those where there's a universe where that gets booked," English said. [From 08:30 to 08:45]

It'll be interesting to see what Roman Reigns does heading into WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback