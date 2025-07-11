Real-life Bloodline member is ready to join WWE, says Rikishi

WWE has signed several stars who have direct and indirect ties with The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Rikishi thinks that there's room for another star from The Anoa'i Family, and he's ready to join the company.
Zilla Fatu has established himself as a rising star on the independent circuit and made waves across promotions where he captured titles. There's a high chance that the second-generation star will make his way to the Stamford-based promotion sooner rather than later.
Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi Fatu spoke highly of Zilla Fatu. During his conversation, Fatu thinks the second-generation star is ready for WWE's main roster and doesn't mind if he skips the developmental brand. While he could end up on NXT, the Hall of Famer stated the roster would only benefit from having a talent like Zilla, regardless of the shows.
"Solo [Sikoa] went through it [NXT], but I already knew that Solo was already ready in case he needed to go to the next level. And I feel the same way for Zilla [Fatu]. I think it's not a bad thing if he goes to NXT. I think it's a good thing. I think it's a good thing for those that are down there that are not up into the big show yet to get to know who Zilla Fatu is," Fatu said. (From 25:55 to 26:20)
Hall of Famer thinks Zilla Fatu is WWE-bound
Over the past few years, Zilla Fatu has garnered attention from fans and industry veterans while working on the independent circuit. Apart from being the son of the late Umaga, Fatu's work with Booker T has often kept him in the spotlight as he works his way to the top.
A while back, Fatu and Booker T shot a promo for Reality of Wrestling, and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was impressed by both stars. Later, Page penned a supportive message for both and thinks the second-generation star is bound to join the Stamford-based promotion in the future.
"Check @zillafatu out now before you see him on #WWE in the future. One of the hottest up and coming, badass babyfaces on the planet! DDP 💎," Page wrote.
It'll be interesting to see when Zilla Fatu pops up in WWE.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE