Real-life Bloodline member refers to Dominik Mysterio as a mentor

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the top heels in WWE. Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu, the son of late superstar Umaga, recently referred to The Judgment Day member as a mentor.

"Dirty" Dominik is widely considered one of the most improved WWE Superstars on the roster. The 27-year-old turned against his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined The Judgment Day to transform into one of the most hated characters in the Stamford-based company.

In a recent interview with Joey Franchize, Zilla Fatu mentioned several top names from the wrestling promotion that he has been learning from over the years. He started with former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin, as he explained what makes the veteran performer so special:

"I wanna say, Shelton Benjamin. Shout-out to Shelton. We call him Black Uce in our family. That’s the Black Uce. But Shelton, he’s been giving me a lot of game as far as the psychology part of wrestling because anybody can go out there and do a Rock Bottom on somebody, but it’s about how you get into it, how you tell that story. With Shelton, he’s more [about] like everything has to make sense, [and] every movement has to count. So I’m just thankful for him," he said.

Fatu further called Carlito one of his main mentors. He also referred to Dominik Mysterio as a mentor while pointing out that the latter was like a brother to him:

"Carlito, Carlito’s one of the main mentors that I tap in with every day. Dom, you feel me, even though that’s my brother, he’s really a mentor, too. That’s Rey Mysterio’s son. Who else? Charlie Haas, Shelton, and Dominik, those are the main guys that I tap in." [H/T: Wrestletalk]

You can watch the entire conversation below:

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu prefers to join WWE over AEW

Several real-life Bloodline members have been a part of WWE over the years. However, no one from the family has ever signed with AEW.

In the same interview, Fatu was asked to choose between America's top two wrestling promotions. He stated that he would join the Stamford-based company, considering his family's rich history with the promotion. Zilla further noted that he does not want to be the first real-life Bloodline member to join AEW.

The Bloodline recently added two new members to the faction in the form of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu is also rumored to join the stable soon.

