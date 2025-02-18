Real-life Bloodline member refuses to choose between Jimmy and Jey Uso

Over the past few years, real-life Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso have reached new heights in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, Naomi, Jimmy's wife, was asked to pick one, and she refused.

Last year, The Usos split up, and both received new gear and entrance music to begin their journeys as singles competitors in WWE. While Big Jim got injured, Main Event Jey rose to the occasion and became one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling.

In an interview on The Wrestling Classic, Naomi was asked if it was Yeet (Jey Uso) or No Yeet (Jimmy Uso) for her. The real-life Bloodline member refused to make the pick and instead said both, as she's very proud of her husband's growth and her brother-in-law's success in the promotion.

"Both! Both of them," Naomi said. (From 17:20 to 17:30)

Real-life Bloodline member Naomi recalls getting confused between Jimmy and Jey Uso

There was a time when it was hard to differentiate between Jimmy and Jey Uso on WWE's main roster. The two slowly created their own personalities and eventually became singles competitors in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent interview, Naomi recalled when she got confused between the two, and The Usos still bring up the incident to mock her for getting them mixed up.

"Yes. There was one. It was real quick, and I wasn't paying attention. Earlier in their careers, they [The Usos] used to look a lot more alike... Now, they have very distinctive tattoos and stuff, and they look different. There was one time when they were in the hallway, and I was talking to somebody, and I turned around and hit Joshua [Jey] on the b*tt. I thought it was John [Jimmy], and they both turned around, and I was like, 'Oh my God!' They still mess with me about that, and I was so mortified and disgusted," Naomi said. [From 11:40 to 12:25]

It'll be interesting to see if Main Event Jey can capture the big one at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Wrestling Classic and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

