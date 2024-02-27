Real-life Bloodline member that Rikishi is pushing WWE to sign could dethrone top champion at 'Mania 40, Konnan says

Konnan has entertained the idea of WWE bringing in a real-life Bloodline member that Rikishi has been actively pushing to get signed. His name is Jacob Fatu.

The Anoa'i Family member has been heavily linked with a possible move to the Stamford-based promotion since becoming a free agent. Many fans have been speculating on the possibility of the former MLW star joining The Bloodline as the long-running family storyline seemingly approaches its fourth inning.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained why having Jacob Fatu debut by dethroning Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea:

"I wouldn't have a problem with it because Gunther is over enough. Is he going to hold the title forever or give the rub to somebody? So [Jacob] Fatu would be the perfect guy [to dethrone Gunther] because he can talk. He's Samoan. He can go," says Konnan. (0:50 - 1:06)

Will Rikishi return to WWE to join The Bloodline?

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained why a debuting Jacob Fatu dethroning Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea:

"I just think the thing with The Bloodline is I don't think they broke it up right. I just found something there. There was so much more, to me, that you could have done with that. You could have involved Rikishi in there. I think that would have been the way I would have broken it up, you know, have Rikishi be the last deal.

Expand Tweet

With Jey and Jimmy Uso seemingly on a collision course on the road to WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see if their father will return to make things more personal.

Do you want to see Jacob Fatu debut in WWE to dethrone Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.