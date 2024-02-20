Does Jimmy Uso actually hate Jey Uso? What we know about their real-life relationship

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso once reigned supreme as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The twins dominated the tag team division for years. Their rivalry with The New Day is considered one of the greatest tag team rivalries in modern pro wrestling.

However, The Usos split after Jimmy cost his twin the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. Jimmy did the same thing during Jey's match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship during the latest episode of RAW.

Fans might wonder if Jimmy Uso hates Jey Uso that much. To answer the question, no. The sibling rivalry is part of the storyline feud. Both superstars do such a great job of selling the feud that it sometimes blurs the line between kayfabe and reality.

Also, Jimmy's wife Naomi has played her part in putting the kayfabe curtain on the feud between her husband and his brother. The former SmackDown Women's Champion blurred Jey out of a family photo after the star 'quit' WWE last year, albeit in kayfabe.

It is worth mentioning that Naomi will be in action this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. The SmackDown star will be a part of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match with the opportunity to compete for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

How did Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso his title match on RAW?

Jey Uso took Gunther to his limit during their main event match on RAW. The tag team specialist got extremely close to winning the match. However, the referee stopped making the pinfall count because Jimmy Uso sounded the ring bell.

The distraction allowed The Ring General to reverse Jey's frog splash into a pinfall cover for the win. After the match, Jimmy entered the ring to assault his brother. The Bloodline member delivered multiple frog splashes on his twin to cap off the show.

It remains to be seen how Jey will retaliate following his brother's controversial antics on WWE RAW tonight. It is possible the siblings could confront each other this Saturday at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.