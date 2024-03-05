Real-life Bloodline member sends a message to Paul Heyman

A real-life Bloodline member recently took to social media to send a message to WWE legend Paul Heyman. The name in question is Nia Jax.

Since Nia Jax returned to WWE television in October 2023, she has been feuding with several top names in the women's division, including Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch. On the latest edition of RAW, The Irresistible Force locked horns with The Man. Morgan interfered to attack Jax, which ended the match in a DQ.

Although Nia Jax isn't a part of The Bloodline on television, she is related to the Anoa'i family and is a cousin of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

On Twitter, The Irresistible Force sent a message to Paul Heyman after the latter was announced as the first inductee of this year's WWE Hall of Fame. Jax congratulated the legend in her tweet.

"@HeymanHustle congratulations!!!!" she tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bloodline member Paul Heyman talked about his WWE Hall of Fame induction

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Paul Heyman said he was not going to slow down anytime soon:

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started’ (…) You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things."

The Bloodline member added that he wanted to experience what the future of WWE would be like:

"I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future, and I desperately want to be a part of it.”

Many fans want Heyman to manage Bron Breakker after he is potentially done with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what the legend has planned for his future in the company.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you want Paul Heyman to manage Bron Breakker in the future? Yes No 0 votes