Real-life bloodline member sends out a message to Solo Sikoa following his consecutive losses

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent out an indirect message to Bloodline member Solo Sikoa following his recent streak of consecutive losses.

The RAW roster recently headed to Las Vegas as a part of their Holiday Tour 2023, where Sikoa was defeated by Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match. Prior to that, Sikoa had faced other superstars in the form of AJ Styles in a singles bout. At Baltimore, Detroit, and Houston, Sikoa had faced Owens thrice in losing efforts.

Taking to social media, WWE Hall of Famer and real-life bloodline member, Rikishi sent out a message, hinting to support Sikoa through the continuous timeline of his losing streak.

"#FatuBrand," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story below:

Jacob Fatu recently heaped praise on Solo Sikoa's performance against John Cena

Real-life bloodline member Jacob Fatu recently showered praise on Solo Sikoa and John Cena's performance at Crown Jewel 2023.

While speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu mentioned how glad he was to be able to watch the match between Sikoa and The Cenation Leader live. He stated that Cena is someone that Sikoa was a fan of growing up, and getting to have a match against him was something that made Fatu tear up a bit.

He detailed:

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel. F**k it, it's John Cena, baby."

It would be quite interesting to see if Solo Sikoa would be able to end his losing streak and how long it takes to change.

