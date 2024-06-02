Real-life Bloodline member sends a message to The Rock regarding the health of Roman Reigns' uncle, Afa Anoa'i

The Rock and Roman Reigns' elder in the family, Afa Anoa'i, has been dealing with health issues over the last few days. While fans have been worried about the WWE Hall of Famer, Lance Anoa'i went to meet him in the hospital and provided an update on the situation.

Afa Anoa'i was a major name in the pro wrestling world in the 90s. Afa and Sika, also known as the Wild Samoans, wrestled in different promotions across the world, including WWF. The duo won the tag team titles on three occasions and were inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2007.

The veteran has been dealing with multiple health issues these days and recently underwent heart surgery. Afa also had to undergo surgery for back issues as one of the screws from the original surgery was compressing his nerves, causing issues.

Lance Anoa'i provided an update on the situation, posting a picture with the legend. Lance also tagged The Rock, letting him know that their grandfather is doing well following surgery.

Afa Anoa'i was last seen on WWE programming at Hell in a Cell 2020 as he and Sika joined Roman Reigns in his post-victory celebration. The duo presented Reigns with Ula Fala, signifying that he is indeed the Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns and The Rock are currently on a hiatus from WWE

While Roman Reigns and The Rock were actively present on the Road to WrestleMania 40, the duo have been on a hiatus since the event. The Tribal Chief has not been seen on WWE programming since dropping the title to Cody Rhodes.

The Great One, meanwhile, appeared on RAW after 'Mania and assured The American Nightmare that the business between them was not over.

Solo Sikoa has been running The Bloodline in Reigns' absence and many believe that he is working under the orders of The Brahma Bull. Fans also expect Roman and Rock to collide in the near future as a match between them has been in the making since The Tribal Chief turned heel.

