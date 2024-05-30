Real-life Bloodline member going through serious surgery; had to step away from wrestling - Reports

A real-life Bloodline member will be going through another serious surgery next week. This is the latest in an ongoing health issue that has forced him to completely step away from wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i has undergone multiple procedures over the last few months. A true legend of the wrestling world, he was part of the Wild Samoans and even won the tag team titles thrice. He's also the uncle of Roman Reigns. However, he has been dealing with multiple issues recently.

He had a back surgery after taking a fall. He has also dealt with pneumonia and two heart attacks and had to go through heart surgery as well. His daughter updated that he was doing well ahead of his heart surgery.

According to a report from PW Insider, it turns out that the real-life Bloodline member will need another back surgery. One of the screws from the original surgery is compressing a nerve, which has been causing issues. Thus, he will need surgery to tighten it. At this time, the procedure is scheduled for the upcoming Monday.

Due to his father's health issues, Afa Anoa'i Jr. aka Manu became the new owner of WXW Wrestling when his father had to step away from wrestling.

Afa Anoa'i and his tag team partner Sika even made appearances in WWE for the Bloodline with Roman Reigns

As part of the Bloodline, despite being retired, Afa and Sika made appearances in WWE to honor Roman Reigns.

At Hell in a Cell 2020, where Jey Uso faced Reigns, Afa and Sika came out after the match. They acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief of the family and honored him after he had made Jey quit by attacking his brother Jimmy.

We at Sportskeeda wish Afa Anoa'i a swift recovery.

