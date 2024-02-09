Real-life Bloodline member sends a message after The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes at WWE event

Things got heated between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event last night after the latter mentioned The Bloodline ancestors. Lance Anoa'i reflected on what happened at events with a message on social media.

The Brahma Bull pulled out The Bloodline family tree at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event, stating that they are the only royal family in the pro wrestling world. The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns also agreed to a match at The Showcase of Immortals, but they were interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who revealed that he would be the one challenging The Tribal Chief. Reigns and Rhodes also exchanged shots at each other's families, which did not sit well with The Rock. The Great One went on to slap The American Nightmare, which led to a huge chaos.

Lance Anoa'i, who is a real-life Bloodline member, recently took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts. The 31-year-old noted that although their family was big, they only had a couple of third-generation wrestlers.

You can check out Lance Anoa'i's tweet below:

Lance Anoa'i has made a few appearances for the global wrestling juggernaut. He was last seen on WWE programming in 2019 when he represented the Anoa'i family against Shane McMahon.

The Rock seems to have aligned with Roman Reigns after the two disparaged Cody Rhodes at the WWE media event

The Rock looked all set to headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns before Cody Rhodes came out to ruin his plans of doing so. Both Samoan stars were not happy with The American Nightmare's decision to choose Roman as his opponent, which led to a rise in tension, with The Brahma Bull slapping the former AEW EVP.

After the shocking turn of events, Roman and The Rock were seen leaving the arena together. The duo also confronted Triple H backstage and asked him to fix things.

The Rock has already confirmed that he will be competing at WrestleMania 40 in April. However, with Cody choosing Roman Reigns, it is still unclear who will be The Brahma Bull's opponent in his first match in WWE in eight years.

