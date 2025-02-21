Real-life Bloodline member sends a sudden message moments after The Rock announces his WWE return as the Final Boss

A real-life Bloodline member and a WWE legend has reacted by sending a cryptic message just moments after The Rock announced his return to the company. The electrifying star is returning to the company as The Final Boss.

The Rock announced on social media that he will be returning on WWE SmackDown this week. What he has to say remains to be seen, but he promised it would be unpredictable and dangerous.

"Bold and disruptive. Unpredictable and dangerous. The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork. @WWE @TKOGrp"

Rikishi didn't waste too long before sending a cryptic message. He posted a picture of himself with a cigar and said that he was minding his own business. He continued by saying it was time for Yeetmania. The legend also stated that OGs smoke one.

What he meant by this is unclear, but it was clearly a reaction to his family member, The Brahma Bull, announcing that he was returning on WWE SmackDown.

"#mindmybusiness OG’s smoke one it’s that #throwback #Thursday vibes } #Yeetmania #LetsGo."

For a long time now, Rikishi has expressed interest in returning to WWE. Whether this return by the Rock may finally lead to exactly that remains to be seen, but it may end up happening. Fans will have to wait and see if The Final Boss changes WrestleMania tomorrow.

