Real-life Bloodline member sends a three-word message after The Rock's WWE return announcement

By Kaushik Das
Modified Feb 21, 2025 05:14 GMT
The Final Boss is back this week [Image credits: wwe.com]
The Rock has sent shockwaves across the wrestling world by announcing that he will be appearing on WWE SmackDown this week. Zilla Fatu has now sent an interesting message, seemingly reacting to the big news.

The Final Boss has made only two appearances in the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2025, RAW's premiere episode on Netflix and the NXT Year's Evil event. Amid uncertainty around his status for WrestleMania 41, the multi-time world champion suddenly revealed that he will return to WWE on the blue brand, with potential warnings for the roster.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE legend Umaga, reacted to the announcement with a three-word message and a couple of emojis. Some fans on social media are speculating that the 25-year-old star could be teasing a WWE debut with his post.

"THE FINAL PIECE," tweeted Zilla Fatu.

Check out Zilla Fatu's tweet below:

Triple H and WWE issue a statement after The Rock's announcement

Immediately after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's huge announcement, WWE and Triple H issued a statement through a press release.

The Game told the fans to "strap in" and said "anything is possible" with The Final Boss appearing in WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 41. He also hinted that plans could "change in an instant."

“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”
It will be interesting to see what direction WWE takes with The Rock's return on Friday Night SmackDown. Could he rekindle his feud with Cody Rhodes and challenge him for his title at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

Fans must tune in this Friday night to check out what twists and turns The Brahma Bull has planned ahead of The Show of Shows.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
