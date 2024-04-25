Real-life Bloodline member sends three-word message to Trish Stratus, calls her 'Uce'

A real-life Bloodline member has sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in his latest story on Instagram.

Trish Stratus shared a story from her recent appearance as a Canada's Got Talent judge. In the story, she can be seen performing dance moves on Rikishi's entrance theme.

The story caught Rikishi's attention, and the WWE legend quickly responded to the same by sending a message to Trish via his story. Here's what the real-life Bloodline member wrote:

"Get it Uce."

Expand Tweet

Rikishi talks about wanting to be a part of a major match involving a Bloodline member

At WrestleMania XL, Jimmy Uso battled Jey Uso in a singles match on Night 1. In the end, Jey picked up a big win over his real-life brother. Later, Rikishi spoke about the match on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top. He stated that he was interested in being a part of the bout, but didn't receive a call from WWE.

"They did great without me, but just to add a little bit more to the match, it would have been a great opportunity not only for the fans but also for myself on a personal level. To be able to grace the stage with your kids—that's a memory that will forever be in stone in our family. But at the end of the day, I don't make the calls. I didn't lie about it. I was right close by; I was in Philadelphia. Everybody knew where I was, but I never got the call," said Rikishi.

Check out the video below:

Jey and Jimmy were also involved in the main event of 'Mania Night 2. The duo interfered in the Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Jey hit a spear on Jimmy off the entrance stage, taking the latter out of the equation.