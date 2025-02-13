Real-life Bloodline member who is signed to WWE sends a message to Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

Real-life Bloodline member and WWE Superstar Lance Anoa'i has reacted to Bron Breakker's latest Instagram post. The reigning Intercontinental Champion was out fishing with Tony D'Angelo.

Breakker interacted with Roman Reigns during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He hit The OTC with a brutal Spear and was almost on the verge of eliminating the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, Reigns got the better of the exchange, eliminating Breakker from the Rumble instead.

On Instagram, Lance reacted to Breakker's photos and shared a six-word message.

"Looks like a great day there!" wrote Lance Anoa'i.

Check out a screengrab of Lance's Instagram comment:

Bill Apter wants Jacob Fatu to dethrone Bron Breakker

Bill Apter believes Jacob Fatu would be a solid choice to dethrone Bron Breakker and win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Fatu and Breakker had a brief exchange during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter stated:

"You know who I think he [Jacob Fatu] would be a good match [for]? Nobody's mentioned this but me at this point. The Intercontinental Title, him against Bron Breakker. Bron has got that belt. He's a strongish type of tough opponent, but I see he's weak in some of his matches. I think Jacob Fatu to come and win that belt just to get a belt on him."

Breakker won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Jey Uso, a member of the Anoa'i family and the OG Bloodline. He successfully defended the title against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser at the Survivor Series 2024 Premium Live Event. His latest title defense was against The Celtic Warrior at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII.

WWE has already teased Breakker's next opponents in the form of Penta and AJ Styles. The 27-year-old superstar was involved in separate backstage segments with both men.

