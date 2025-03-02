Real-life Bloodline member suggests new name for The Rock

A real-life member of The Bloodline recently suggested a new name for WWE legend The Rock. The Final Boss appeared at the end of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in a shocking segment.

Ad

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match last night to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena then decided to sell his soul to The Rock and turned heel to align with The Great One.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi heaped praise upon The Rock and noted that he is a massive draw for the company. The Hall of Famer suggested that the 52-year-old should be called "god" for what he brings to the promotion.

Ad

Trending

"At the end of the day, Rock is beyond superstar. I mean, you might as well call Rock god. You might as well call that man god because anything that he puts his name, his face to, come on now. All investors are happy, all the sponsors. Netflix is just all over themselves, to have The Great One come through," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Ad

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match last month and will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock explains his WWE character following Elimination Chamber

The Rock explained what his WWE character is supposed to be following Elimination Chamber last night.

Speaking at the press conference following the PLE, The Brahma Bull noted that his character is both a heel and a babyface. The legend added that he is very comfortable as a performer at this stage of his career and will say whatever he wants during his promos.

Ad

"I feel like, in a way, perhaps, it might be a little limiting. The Final Boss is a lot of things. He's a heel. He's a babyface. But also, he's one who doesn't adhere to the typical professional wrestling tropes that we find of, 'Oh, a heel talks like this. A babyface talks like this.' I have reached this point in my career where I feel really comfortable in my own skin when I go out there. I say what I wanna say. I say what I feel," The Rock said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 52-year-old recently stated that his storyline with Cody Rhodes does not have to culminate in a match. It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare responds to the stunning attack at Elimination Chamber in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.