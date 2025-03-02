The Rock finally explains if you're supposed to cheer or boo him

The Rock shocked the world at WWE Elimination Chamber when he seemingly influenced John Cena's heel turn. Cena joined his former rival after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and attacked Cody Rhodes, leaving fans around the globe stunned.

Ad

Ad

Trending

On the February 21 edition of SmackDown, before speaking to Cody Rhodes, Rock seemed to turn face and heel in rapid succession. During the Elimination Chamber Post-Show, The Rock was asked by Sam Roberts of the NotSam Wrestling podcast how fans were supposed to interpret his on-screen character.

The People's Champ believed that labeling his gimmick as a babyface or a heel might be a narrow view of what he was doing.

Ad

"I feel like, in a way, perhaps, it might be a little limiting. The Final Boss is a lotta things. He's a heel. He's a babyface. But also, he's one who doesn't adhere to the typical professional wrestling tropes that we find of, 'Oh, a heel talks like this. A babyface talks like this.' I have reached this point in my career where I feel really comfortable in my own skin when I go out there. I say what I wanna say. I say what I feel," The Rock said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dwayne Johnson believed there were no constraints when it came to The Final Boss gimmick. He loved being someone that could generate loud cheers and drowning boos when they needed them. As strange as that might be, the man does get a loud reaction no matter what he does.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback