Real-life Bloodline member teases return to WWE after over 16 years

The Anoa'i family has a rich history in wrestling, and many have worked in WWE over the past few decades. Recently, real-life Bloodline member Afa Anoa'i Jr., fka Manu, teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Over a decade ago, Manu was in the Stamford-based promotion alongside Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. However, the run was short-lived, and the Samoan star was released at the beginning of 2009 after his last match for the company was aired in 2008 on Monday Night Raw.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the 40-year-old star was asked if he would ever return to the company. The Samoan star stated he's ready for any role and that anything can happen in the wrestling business. He added that the role doesn't matter and that he would proudly represent The Bloodline.

"Anything can happen. Anything can happen in pro-wrestling, baby. You know how it is. We're The Bloodline. We ain't going nowhere. Regardless of it on-screen, behind the scenes, or whatever, I ain't going nowhere. The Bloodline is going to be here for a long time," Manu said. (From 01:50 to 02:06)

Afa Jr. always wanted to see Jacob Fatu in WWE

Jacob Fatu dominated Friday Night SmackDown as Solo Sikoa's enforcer until Sikoa went on a hiatus. Later, The Samoan Werewolf carved his path to the top of the card and won the United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the 40-year-old star praised Jacob Fatu a year before Mr. All Gas and No Breaks made his presence felt on WWE's main roster in June 2024.

"Jacob's a killer man. Jacob's going to go right to the top. Once he goes wherever it is that he's going to go, you know. No spoilers from me, but whenever he pops up on national TV, he's going to be a killer. He's going to be a top guy. He's going to be the one to reckon with for years to come, that's for sure," Manu said. (From 7:55 to 8:15)

It'll be interesting to see if Manu ever appears for WWE.

