Real-life Bloodline member teases return at WWE WrestleMania

A real-life member of The Bloodline shared a potential return tease for WWE WrestleMania 41 today on social media. The Show of Shows will air live next month from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rikishi is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos and took to social media today to share an interesting message. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a selfie and asked fans if he should consider wearing a suit. Rikishi also included a hashtag for WrestleMania 41 as seen in his post below:

"Should I wear a suit? If so, what color you think that I would look good in ???? #WM41!!" wrote Rikishi.

The 59-year-old has not competed in a match since 2019, but has remained popular among wrestling fans and currently hosts a podcast called Off The Top. The legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

WWE legend Rikishi reacts to Jade Cargill's attack

Wrestling veteran Rikishi recently called out Jade Cargill for her attack on Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cargill was the victim of a brutal attack in November 2024 and returned for revenge at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. The 32-year-old attacked Naomi during the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and The Glow later admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Cargill last year.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, the former champion questioned Cargill's actions. He added that he was very disappointed in the former AEW for attacking his daughter-in-law:

"When I seen what happened, I really was very shocked to see, number one, her [Cargill] going into actually trying to end my daughter-in-law's career. Friends, they are going to fight. They’re going to argue here and there, but to showcase that type of violence on national TV to a person, who was your good friend, who was da*n near like family to me, how I felt with Jade, I love Jade and when that happened, my first thought was for my daughter-in-law's health and so I'm very disappointed, I'm hurt, I'm sad to see these three here. You know something is not right, obviously," he said. [17:30 - 18:34]

You can check out the legend's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso is scheduled to battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if Rikishi will make an appearance at the biggest show of the year next month.

