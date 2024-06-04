Real-life Bloodline member undergoes corrective surgery following major procedure

The WWE Universe is reaching out to The Bloodline and The Anoa'i Family with good wishes this afternoon. The actual head of the pro wrestling dynasty has just undergone a follow-up procedure after a recent major surgery, and the latest Afa Anoa'i update has dropped ahead of RAW.

The Wild Samoan has dealt with various health issues, including multiple heart attacks in January and a fall while walking to the shower in mid-March that left him with two fractures in his back. The 80-year-old underwent heart surgery in early May and was released from a rehabilitation hospital on May 24, last Friday.

Afa underwent successful surgery on his back earlier today at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Florida, according to Paige Von Hess Sutherland on social media, who is like a daughter. The former WWE Tag Team Champion needed the operation to "correct or fix" screws in his lower back from the back surgery he required after falling in March.

Doctors informed Afa of the issue a few weeks back, stating that the screws in his back are now loose because his bones are too soft due to age and natural causes. As the screws shifted around, one became a significant cause for concern as it was pressing onto a nerve.

Surgeons previously told Afa that they would replace the screws or put longer hardware in to hold the position, but it wasn't clear which route they took when it was time for the actual surgery today.

Possible return timeframe for Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

On-screen, Bloodline leader Roman Reigns has been on hiatus since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. While WWE has not confirmed a return date, The Tribal Chief was recently training for his return with a famous face.

Reigns' return this past week was reported to be sometime in July. It was speculated that officials are letting the fans lead a babyface turn for Reigns and Paul Heyman amid confusion in The Bloodline.

If WWE brings back its 9th Grand Slam Champion sometime in July, Reigns could jump right into the Bloodline mix, potentially with enough time to build to a match. The next PLE would likely be SummerSlam on August 3.

