Potential WWE return timeline for Roman Reigns revealed - Reports

The new era of WWE has moved forward without Roman Reigns. The Bloodline has continued to expand without The Tribal Chief, but new information indicates Reigns may be making his return to the storylines soon.

Reigns has not been seen since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Paul Heyman withdrew the Head of the Table from Draft eligibility and since then the former champion has watched recent Bloodline internal changes from a distance, or perhaps through the eyes of Heyman.

Despite major happenings within The Bloodline, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio points to how the company is allowing the WWE Universe to turn The Wiseman and The Tribal Chief into babyfaces.

WWE has made it clear that Reigns will be back soon, but no return date has been announced as of this writing. However, it was speculated that the former Shield member would be back sometime in July, which would put him back before SummerSlam in August.

The 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Reigns headlined last year's event with a Tribal Combat win over Jey Uso.

WWE legends praise Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is widely viewed by many fans as the greatest superstar in the modern day, but numerous wrestlers also hold The Tribal Chief in high regard.

John Cena has done battle with Reigns several times over the years, but they've also teamed up. The Cenation leader recently discussed The Head of The Table with A&E and praised him as the Head of the Table.

"We only recognize something when we romanticize about it, when we look back on it. I hope there's a few more folks out out there there that can realize that Roman Reigns is a very unique individual. There's never been a performer like him. Roman Reigns, as The Tribal Chief is the greatest of all time," John Cena said.

Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker also had major praise for Roman Reigns when talking to A&E. Both of the legends looked at Roman as the face of the company, and the one who can stay on top forever.

