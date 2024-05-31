John Cena praises Roman Reigns following recent WWE loss

The WWE Universe has had a love-hate relationship with many polarizing superstars over the years, including John Cena and Roman Reigns. The veteran champions have done battle and teamed up numerous times over the years, and they have not been shy about publicly praising each other.

The Tribal Chief's historic championship reign came to an end at WrestleMania XL as he was dethroned by Cody Rhodes, in a main event match that also featured interference from Cena and other top names. This was fitting as 'The Face That Runs The Place' had also worked his last big program against Reigns and The Bloodline, which led to a massive loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

Cena was interviewed for A&E's recent Biography documentary on Reigns. Paul Heyman shared a clip from the episode (check it out here), reminding the WWE Universe about how legendary names in the business also hold The Head of The Table in high regard. The Cenation leader declared the 14-year veteran to be The G.O.A.T.

"We only recognize something when we romanticize about it, when we look back on it. I hope there's a few more folks out out there there that can realize that Roman Reigns is a very unique individual. There's never been a performer like him. Roman Reigns, as The Tribal Chief is the greatest of all time," John Cena said.

The 47-year-old Bostonian and the 39-year-old Floridian have teamed up and faced off in dozens of multi-man matches in WWE since 2013.

The first-ever Cena vs. Reigns match came at No Mercy 2017, where Roman won in just over 22 minutes. Roman won at two non-televised live events later that year, then their second TV singles bout was also their last - Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 23 minutes at SummerSlam 2021.

AEW and WWE star acknowledges Roman Reigns

Arn Anderson is regarded by many as one of the greatest minds in all of professional wrestling. He has spent more than 40 years in the industry.

Double A's AEW contract expires today, and there's no word yet on what he might do next. He left WWE in 2019 after working behind-the-scenes since 2001, and while he was there he worked with several then-rookie stars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Anderson praised WWE's Reigns, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes. The 65-year-old has worked closely with all three, especially Rhodes.

"I mean, how do you not respect Roman Reigns and what he has done? AJ Styles, I think, is a player. Cody Rhodes is a player," Arn Anderson said. [From 04:28 to 04:39]

The former Four Horseman regularly hosts content on his YouTube channel, The Arn Show. He has recently announced plans to do two new shows per month, with co-host Paul Bromwell. One show will go over his entire career, and the other will answer fan questions.

